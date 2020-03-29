Despite being one of the greatest legends in cricket has ever seen, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s ground-to-earth and simple attitude has always been a constant feature in his personality.

Rooted to his humble background, Dhoni has managed to become an icon for every middle-class Indian. And former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has revealed one such instance that reflects his simplicity.

Replying to fan’s query about his favourite memory with Dhoni, Jaffer revealed a dressing room conversation between him and the Jharkhand cricketer.

According to the former Test opener, Dhoni did not want the fame and attention he has today but just wanted to make Rs 30 lakhs from playing cricket to lead a peaceful and comfortable life in Ranchi.

Jaffer tweeted “In his 1st and 2nd year with the Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30 lakhs by playing cricket. So, he can live peacefully for the rest of his life in Ranchi.”

In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi 😅😃 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Dhoni would have played his first competitive cricket match in eight months at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the season opener of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Dhoni last played a competitive match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final.

The former India captain was eagerly looking forward to this year’s IPL as a platform to make his comeback into the national team and prepare his case for a spot in the team for the ICC T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year.

However, the ongoing crisis caused by the deadly novel coronavirus forced the BCCI to postpone the IPL 2020 to April 15. But with India under a 21-day lockdown till April 15, this year’s edition of the cash-rich league faces an existential crisis.