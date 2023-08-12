‘Kaunsa Gol Chakkar…’: MS Dhoni seeks help from strangers to reach Ranchi

Bangalore Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is currently absent from the field of play. Away from the craziness of social media, the former captain of India maintains a straightforward life. He has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) alone after declaring his retirement from international cricket in 2020. Dhoni led CSK to a record-tying fifth IPL championship earlier this year after defeating Gujarat Titans in the championship game. He, however, frequently makes headlines for his simple ways. This time the news is that MS Dhoni seeks help from strangers to reach Ranchi.

Dhoni is constantly in the news, whether he is traveling in coach or cruising around Ranchi in his Rolls Royce.

A video of Dhoni seeking help from bystanders to find his way around in Ranchi has surfaced on social media.

This man is so simple and this simplicity is what makes him different from every other celebrity #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/ErMlX3KGVX — TAAGASTYA (@LalPatrakar) August 11, 2023

In the footage, Dhoni is sitting in the front seat alongside his friend who was driving the car.

The user ‘Bala’ posted the video to Twitter, and it quickly gained popularity. With over 325K views since its upload, the video has become popular.

You can proceed towards Ranchi after a roundabout, the fan can be heard telling Dhoni. “Ek gol chakkar aayega uske baad aap Ranchi ki taraf chale jaiye,” the person can be heard telling Dhoni.

With a local accent, Dhoni asked the stranger, “Kaunsa, vo second murti waala gol chakkar (Are you talking about the roundabout near the second statue?)”.

Before moving in towards Ranchi, Dhoni took a few pictures with the common people who just chanced to meet him on their way. As MS Dhoni seeks help with them, he owes them selfies.

Notably, Dhoni overcame a knee problem to assist his club in winning the IPL championship. Dhoni needed surgery in Mumbai after the game to address the problem. Although Dhoni prefers to avoid the spotlight, his wife Sakshi Dhoni recently reported that he is doing well and attending rehab.

Earlier, a picture that quickly went viral showed the cricketer pausing outside the Ranchi Cricket Stadium to grab a picture with a neighboring traffic cop. Social media users shared the image widely. For practice and to stay in shape for the next cricket season, Dhoni frequently goes to the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium. The officer captioned the photo on Instagram, “Recent Click MS Dhoni Sir.”