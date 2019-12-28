There are widespread reports which have linked RB Salzburg’s young sensation, Erling Haaland, to Manchester United who has been in phenomenal form in the UEFA Champions League. While Manchester United would desperately want to have him in the squad to try and change their fortunes in the Premier League it could be a massive blow to their hopes as reports are claiming that he has decided to join Juventus and the official confirmation can be made anytime soon.

A report carried by Tuttosport as quoted by Daily Mail believes that RB Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland has decided to reject Manchester United and join Serie A giants Juventus instead. The striker has been linked with several of the top European clubs but now has decided to end all sorts of speculations and join Juventus.

Notably, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Manchester United were all keen to rope in Haaland and reportedly all these clubs were able to activate his £26 Million release clause but the player has apparently given the nod to Juventus. He is now expected to sign deal with Juventus with the official confirmation coming anytime soon.

As far as Juventus are concerned, they also have a spot vacant in the team after they sold Mario Mandzukic to Qatar-based Al Duhail. The Croatia International was no longer included in the plans of new manager Maurizio Sarri and hence decided to part ways with the club.

However, all transfer reports concerning Haaland await official confirmation.