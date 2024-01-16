Serie A : AS Roma fires Jose Mourinho after falling to AC Milan

Roma’s latest setback to Milan came after a frustrating Coppa Italia exit at the hands of arch-rivals Lazio, and it was their seventh loss in 20 Serie A games this season, dropping them to ninth in the table.

The Giallorossi still have a slim possibility of finishing in the Champions League spots, with only five points separating them from fourth-placed Fiorentina, but Mourinho will not take them any further, having paid the ultimate price for the team’s poor recent performances.

We’d like to thank Jose on behalf of everyone at AS Roma for his dedication and efforts since joining the club,” said Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

Advertisement

“We will always have fond memories of his time at Roma, but we believe that an urgent change is in the best interests of the club. “We wish José and his assistants the best of luck in their future endeavors,” AS Roma announced.

Roma has only won one of their last five Coppa Italiana matches against Cremonese, and they have also lost to Juventus during that time. Mourinho exits with the club facing a Europa League match against Feyenoord next month, having finished second in their group behind Slavia Prague.

Mourinho took over as Roma manager in May 2021, and he led the team to the 2022 Conference League title in Tirana and the Europa League final in Budapest last season.

Mourinho finished sixth in each of his two full Serie A seasons with Roma. The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United manager, who will be 61 this month, leaves the club five points behind fourth-placed Fiorentina and 22 points behind the leaders, Inter.

Roma also announced that they will provide an update on the new First Team coaching staff soon.

Roma just suffered a humiliating defeat to AC Milan in the Serie A, which served as the final nail in the coffin for the club’s decision to fire Mourinho. In Sunday’s 3-1 victory over struggling Roma, AC Milan strengthened their position in Serie A’s Champions League standings thanks to three French goals.

Yacine Adli’s first Milan goal early on, an Olivier Giroud header 10 minutes after the break, and Theo Hernandez’s thundering strike late on secured the points for the seven-time European winners, whose victory had a decidedly French taste at a cold San Siro.