Manish, Manju reach Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial boxing tourney finals

The 2019 World Championship silver medalist, Manju Rani and 2019 World Championship bronze medalist Manish Kaushik stormed into the finals with identical unanimous wins at the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Manish (63kg) started the day for India against Afghanistan’s Mohammad Sarwari. Manish used his experience and was at his attacking best throughout the three rounds to outplay his opponent enroute the 5-0 victory.

Manish will now be up against Palestine’s Mohammed Soud in the final of the men’s 63 kg event.

Manju (50kg) showed a similar display of domination when she stepped in the ring against Petra Mezei of Hungary. Manju, with her quick moment and powerful punches proved to be too strong for the opponent as she sailed through to the finals with a convincing 5-0 win.

She will now face Sadia Bromand of Afghanistan in her quest to secure the gold medal.

Earlier, 2021 World Championships bronze medalist Akash Kumar (57kg) defeated Wasim Abusal of Palestine to reach the finals on day of the tournament.

Akash started the bout aggressively and looked in firm control from the first round itself. Wasim tried counter attacking in the second round but with no success as Akash’s attacking punches were relentless and he did not give the opponent any chance of a comeback throughout the bout. Akash secured a unanimous 5-0 win.

Akash will now play his final bout on Saturday in an attempt to secure the gold medal.

Apart from Akash, Manish and Manju, the other Indians who have reached their respective finals are Barun Singh Shagolshem (51kg), Vinakshi (57kg), and Naveen Kumar (92kg).