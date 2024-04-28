Jadumani Singh, Akash Gorkha enter quarter-finals of Asian Boxing Championships

Mandengbam Jadumani Singh (51kg) and Akash Gorkha (60kg) recorded contrasting victories to enter the quarterfinals of the Asian U 22 quarters Boxing Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday

Jadumani Singh outperformed Aldarkhishig Battulga of Mongolia by winning the bout with an RSC (Referee Stop Contest) decision in round two.

Akash, on the other hand, faced a tough challenge against Mongolia’s Ganbaatar Gan Erdene but made a remarkable comeback after losing the first round to win the bout 4-1.

Both the boxers will play their quarter-finals bout on Tuesday.

Late on Saturday, Jatin (57kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) also entered the next round.

Both the Indians won their bouts with an identical 5-0 win while Sagar received a walkover from his opponent Leong Brandon of Singapore.

The Boxing Federation of India has fielded a 50-member India squad for the ongoing tournament, which has been witnessing high-voltage action with the presence of 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories.

The finals for the youth and U-22 category will be played on May 6 and 7 respectively