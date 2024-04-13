Boxing: Nishant Dev, Amit Panghal to lead 9-member Indian challenge at 2nd Olympic qualifiers

Commonwealth Games champion Amit Panghal (51kg) and World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev (71kg), will spearhead 9- member Indian challenge at the second World boxing qualification tournament for Olympics to take place from May 23 to June 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Panghal, who recently won the gold medal in the Strandja Memorial tournament, is the current national champion and has been looking in great touch.

Nishant, reached the final stage of the first Olympic qualifier held in Italy in March and was one win away from securing the Olympic quota.

Advertisement

They will be accompanied by another Strandja gold medallist and national champion Sachin (57kg), 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg) and national champion Sanjeet Kumar (92kg).

Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Abhimanyu Loura (80kg) are also part of the squad

Former youth world champions Ankushita Boro (60kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), who is also the current national champion, will look to add two more quotas in the women’s category.

There are five new additions in the squad that competed in the first Olympic qualifiers that took place in Italy. Ankushita, who played in 66kg category in the first qualifier, will compete in 60kg this time around.

India have already secured four quotas for Paris 2024 with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) .

A total of 51 Olympic quotas will be available in the 2nd World Qualification Tournament 28 for men and 23 women.