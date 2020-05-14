India star opener Rohit Sharma believes that long-term goals don’t help in anyway and only add more pressure and stress on the players.

“Over the years, I’ve realised that long-term goals won’t help you in anyway, on the contrary, it will add to your pressure and stress,” Rohit said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected show as quoted by IANS.

The classy-right hander rather focuses on setting short-term goals that help him do better.

“I have always focused on short term goals which are mainly the next few games in the upcoming 2-3 months – who is it against, what can I do best,” said Rohit.

“Setting goals for each series or tournament helps me a lot and I will continue to follow this method in the future,” he added.

Termed as Hitman, Rohit is one of the best hitters the world has ever seen. The swashbuckling batsman, who made his international debut in 2007, has been one of the key players for India in the past seven years.

Notably, the Mumbaikar is the only batsman to score three double hundreds in ODIs and four centuries in T20Is.

Had things gone as planned, Rohit would have been leading Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League during this period. But as the mega event is postponed “indefinitely” because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the whole nation is under lockdown, Rohit is missing cricket while staying at home, following the guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

“In the upcoming years, I hope we get the opportunity to play cricket, as we don’t know when we will play again,” said the 32-year-old.