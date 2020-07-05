Union Minister of Sports Kiren Rijiju was among those who wished badminton world champion PV Sindhu on her birthday. The ace Indian badminton star turned 25 on Sunday.

“Birthday greetings to India’s first World Badminton Champion and Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1. I wish her a good health, long life and happiness forever. Keep shining and making India proud!” said Rijiju in a tweet.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also wished the shuttler.

“Happy birthday @Pvsindhu1 wishing you a great day and year ahead. May you soar to new heights and continue to bring laurels to our country. My best wishes. Stay safe,” said Yuvraj.

Sania Mirza, Badminton World Federation and Jwala Gutta were among others who wished Sindhu on her birthday.