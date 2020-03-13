Australia pacer Kane Richardson on Friday has been tested negative for coronavirus, Cricket Australia announced on Friday.

JUST IN: Kane Richardson’s test for COVID-19 has come back negative and he is on his way to the ground.#AUSvNZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020

“Kane Richardson has been cleared of contracting coronavirus after he returned a negative result to COVID-19 testing today. He received the all-clear about 8pm AEDT and was released from his hotel room quarantine to travel to the SCG for the opening Gillette ODI against New Zealand,” said Cricket Australia on their website.

Notably, the 29-year-old fast bowler had reported a mild sore throat on Thursday night, as a result, he had gone for the test. This was followed by the right-arm speedster getting ruled out of the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand which started Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Richardson was part of the Australian ODI squad that returned from South Africa this week. The 29-year-old speedster informed the team’s medical staff of the complaint on Thursday and has been tested for COVID-19.

Since the results are negative, the bowler will join the Australian squad soon and will be available for the next match.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, Cricket Australia has announced that Australia’s ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand will be played in front of empty stands. As a result, the ongoing first ODI between the two sides has no spectators at the SCG.