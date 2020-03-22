Juventus star forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The Argentine confirmed the news on late Saturday.

With this, Dybala becomes the third Juventus player to catch the virus, following Danielle Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

Meanwhile, Dybala’s girlfriend is also diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus. The forward informed that the duo are in “perfect condition” and thanked the fans for their messages.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages,” said Dybala in an Instagram post.