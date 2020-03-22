Juventus star forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The Argentine confirmed the news on late Saturday.
With this, Dybala becomes the third Juventus player to catch the virus, following Danielle Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.
Meanwhile, Dybala’s girlfriend is also diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus. The forward informed that the duo are in “perfect condition” and thanked the fans for their messages.
“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages,” said Dybala in an Instagram post.
Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto @orianasabatini como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 Ciao a tutti, volevo informarvi che abbiamo appena ricevuto i risultati del test Covid-19 e sia io che Oriana siamo risultati positivi. Fortunatamente siamo in perfette condizioni. Grazie per i vostri messaggi. Un saluto a tutti! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages. 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼