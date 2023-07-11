IPL’s business enterprise value tops $15 billion Beating other sports leagues across the world

The global investment bank, Houlihan Lokey, Inc, has published the IPL Brand Valuation Study 2023, its inaugural report into the business enterprise and brand values of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The evaluation which done is higher than expected and it’s growing year-on-year at 45.2 percent. According to this evaluation the total brand value of IPL is marked as $15 billion.

With $212 million brand value Chennai Super Kings is ranked No. 1 the team is ranked number one in both brand ranking and business enterprise value. Whereas On number 2 it’s The Royal Challengers Bangalore, the terms have a brand value of $195 million.

Rajasthan Royals has marked the highest accumulative brand value rise in percentage terms year-on-year which is 103 per cent.

According to the report, the stand-alone brand value of the IPL is now $3.2 billion, up by 80 percent from $1.8 billion in 2022. Where as the business enterprise value of the IPL stands at $15.4 billion, up 80 per cent from $8.5 billion in 2022, primarily due to the influence of the 2023–2027 media rights deal with Viacom18 and Disney Star after a fiercely contested auction.

The media rights of IPL have thrived at an extraordinary CAGR of 18 per cent from 2008 to 2023, while the growth is steady between the 2017 and 2023 cycles which is 196 percent.

When the IPL’s broadcasting fee is compared with other world-competent leagues on a per-match basis, the IPL ranks above the all weather it is the National Basketball Association (NBA), the English Premier League (EPL) or the Bundeslig. But IPL had to wait to be on top as it had to beat the National Football League (NFL). “Created on the American style of franchise-based systems of hiring players, the IPL has established itself as a hugely lucrative sports league, along similar lines as the NFL and the NBA,” commented Harsh Talikoti, Senior Vice President Corporate Valuation Advisory Services at Houlihan Lokey.