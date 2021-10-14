IPL: Delhi and KKR fans clash on social media

While the battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals teams for a place in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was going on in Sharjah, fans of both teams started a different kind of war on the native micro-blogging site Koo. The fans of both teams shared different kinds of memes.

First of all, a user named Pranav Sharma shared a meme on KKR based on the dialogues of the film Nayak, in which he wrote that after losing the match against Delhi, KKR captain Eoin Morgan is saying like Anil Kapoor of Nayak, “Together they made me poor.”

To this, a user named Abhishek Sharma wrote, “It’s good to dream Pranav babu, but when you wake up you will have nothing but tears in your eyes.”

After this, a different kind of war started between the supporters of both the teams, which lasted for a long time.

Talking about the match, batting first Delhi Capitals scored 135 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, KKR was in full control till Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill were at the centre. But KKR lost four wickets in quick succession and it brought DC back in the game. Iyer, Gill, Morgan and Dinesh Karthik got out when DC sensed the win. But in the last over Rahul Tripathy’s mighty six guided KKR to the IPL final.