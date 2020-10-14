Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was all praise for all rounder Sam Curran after their 20-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Curran was sent out to open the innings with Faf du Plessis and scored 31 off 21 balls.

He later returned with figures of 1/18 in three overs, accounting for the wicket of SRH captain David Warner and thus providing CSK with their first wicket.

“He is a complete cricketer for us. You need a seaming all-rounder. He strikes the ball nicely, he can bat up the order, plays the spinners well,” said Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“He can give us those quick 15-40 runs. You can push him up if you need that momentum and he is eager to do it. A good left armer is always good to have in the side. Especially with the new ball, which the batsman is always worried about.”

Curran has been a regular for CSK in the death overs but on Tuesday, they opted to use Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur. “As the tournament progresses we’ll get more comfortable with the death bowling, which is why we kept Sam away from the death and Thakur and Bravo took over. We’ll get better,” he said.

Meanwhile, CSK finally got back to the winning track, after two successive defeats, as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in their eighth match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The win helped Dhoni’s men in keeping their hopes of making the knockout stages of the tournament alive. Known for their record of making it to the playoffs every year, CSK now stand sixth in the IPL 2020 points table.

Batting first, the three times champions posted a commendable total of 167/6 on the board. Disciplined and economical bowling then helped CSK register their third win of the season in eight matches.

Dwayne Bravo (2/25), Shardul Thakur (1/10) and Karn Sharma (2/37) were the star bowlers for Chennai, before Shane Watson (42 off 38 balls), Ambati Rayudu (41 off 34) and Sam Curran (31 off 21) had contributed with the bat.