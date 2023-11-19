India vs Australia, World Cup Final: Gill departs early, Rohit, Kohli solid

India vs Australia, World Cup Final: Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and invited Indian captain Rohit Sharma to bat first in the blockbuster final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

At the toss, Rohit Sharma said that he would have batted first even if India won the toss and informed India is playing the same team. Australia have also fielded the same team they played against South Africa in the semi-final.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood