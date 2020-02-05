Riding on an unbeaten century from Yashasvi Jaiswal, India U-19 on Tuesday beat Pakistan U-19 by 10 wickets in the first semifinal of the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers laid the foundation by dismissing Pakistan for a paltry 172, and the duo of Jaiswal- Divyansh Saxena did the rest.

Jaiswal scored 105 off 113 balls and additionally took the prized wicket of Pakistan opener Haider Ali. The southpaw hit 8 fours and 4 sixes. Meanwhile, Divyaansh, with his unbeaten on 59 off 99 balls, held the other end and closed doors on Pakistan. His gritty knock included six fours.

Among the Indian bowlers, left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra was the pick with the figures of 3 for 28. Pacer Kartik Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi took two each while Atharva Ankolekar and Jaiswal had one each.

Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir, with his score of 62, was the highest run-scorer for Pakistan while Haider scored 56 — second highest for the side.

Pakistan suffered some early blows as left-arm pacer Mishra sent Mohammad Huraira back to pavilion on a cheap score of 4, following him leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Fahad Munir for a duck. Nazir then along with Haider Ali stitched 62 runs for the third wicket before the latter departed on his individual score of 56. Yashasvi Jaiswal took the wicket of Haider.

Wickets fell in regular intervals for Pakistan and as a result, they got bundled out for 172.

Both the teams were unchanged and were playing with the same XIs that featured in their respective quarterfinals.

India on Sunday will face the winner of the second semifinal match between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Thursday.

Brief scores: Pakistan 172 in 43.1 overs (Rohail Nazir 62, Haider Ali 56; Sushant Mishra 3/28) vs India 176/0 in 35.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 105, Divyaansh Saxena 59; Fahad Munir 0/12)