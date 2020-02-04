Pakistan U-19 skipper Rohail Nazir on Tuesday won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first semifinal of ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Both the teams are unchanged and are playing with the same XIs that featured in their respective semifinals.

“We’re going to bat first because it’s a semifinal game. We have to put a good score on the board and defend it. It’s time to make a mark in the big game, especially for us experienced players in the team. I think this match is always a bigger one (against India), hopefully, we have a good match today and play good cricket. Same team as the one that played Afghanistan,” said Nazir after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg said: “Very happy to bowl first. India-Pakistan matches are more hyped by the crowd than the players. No changes to the team.”

Notably, both the teams are undefeated in the tournament so far.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (captain/ wicketkeeper), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan