Pakistan U-19 on Tuesday scored 118 runs at the loss of 3 wickets against India in the first 30 overs of the first semifinal of ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Pakistan U-19 skipper Rohail Nazir was unbeaten on 41 with Qasim Akram (9*) holding the other end.

Earlier, Nazir had won the toss and had opted to bat first against India.

Pakistan suffered some early blows as left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra sent Mohammad Huraira back to pavilion on a cheap score of 4, following him leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Fahad Munir for a duck. Nazir then along with Haider Ali stitched 62 runs for the third wicket before the latter departed on his individual score of 56. Yashasvi Jaiswal took the wicket of Haider.

Both the teams are unchanged and are playing with the same XIs that featured in their respective semifinals. Notably, both the teams are undefeated in the tournament so far.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (captain/ wicketkeeper), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh