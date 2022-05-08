HP people possess natural talent to excel in sports: Anurag Thakur

People of Himachal Pradesh possess natural talent to excel in sports and the Government of India is determined to provide every facility to utilize it, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Sunday.

After laying the foundation stone of Hockey Astroturf at Government Senior Secondary School in Majra in Sirmour district, Thakur said Rs 6 crore would be spent on this hockey turf which will have facilities like girls’ hostel for players, change rooms, toilets, coaching facilities etc.

He suggested that talent hunt programmes can be organised by the state government to recognise budding players in different areas of sports in the state. Five traditional games namely Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamba and Yogasana would be part of the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2021 and the Government of India is determined to popularize them on the global platform.

The traditional sports too can be recognised in the state, he added.

Anurag Thakur further stated that an indoor stadium will be built in the Paonta Sahib.

Two national records and 76 previous records of University Games were broken in the recently concluded Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru this year which show the ample amount of talent in our youth, he said.