Logo

Logo

# Sports

Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians hours after being retained by GT: Report

IPL 2024 player releases, retentions and trades: Hours after being retained by Gujarat Titans (GT), all-rounder Hardik Pandya has officially…

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 26, 2023 8:28 pm

Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians hours after being retained by GT: Report

Pandya thanked all those who have supported him through his tough time. (Image: Twitter/@hardikpandya7)

IPL 2024 player releases, retentions and trades: Hours after being retained by Gujarat Titans (GT), all-rounder Hardik Pandya has officially been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) and both the IPL franchises have signed a one-way all-cash deal, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

An official announcement on the biggest transfer in recent history of the IPL is yet to be made but the report has claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given its go ahead to the trade.

The report further claimed that it is an all-cash deal and Mumbai will not trade any of its player in exchange. Earlier there were rumours that Rohit Sharma could go to GT in place of Hardik Pandya.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Titans had released the list of 18 players it has retained for the IPL 2024.

Hardik was among the 18 players retained by the side alongside his India teammates Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan, South Africa’s David Miller are some of the overseas names retained by the side ahead of the auction, next month.

They have let go of eight players, including Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Dasun Shanaka and Shivam Mavi.

Gujarat Titans

Players released: Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan

Players retained: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma

Advertisement

Related posts

# Sports

Hardik retained by Titans, Pant headlines DC’s retained list

Contrary to claims of Hardik Pandya moving back to the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans have retained the star all-rounder for another edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the auctions in December. The deadline for retaining players by all the franchises ended on Sunday.

# Sports

Hardik tipped to return to Mumbai Indians?

Hardik, who is nursing an ankle injury that he sustained during the World Cup, was hesitantly released by the MI franchise ahead of the 2022 mega auction as Mumbai were allowed to retain only four players that year.