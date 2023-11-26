Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians hours after being retained by GT: Report

IPL 2024 player releases, retentions and trades: Hours after being retained by Gujarat Titans (GT), all-rounder Hardik Pandya has officially been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) and both the IPL franchises have signed a one-way all-cash deal, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

An official announcement on the biggest transfer in recent history of the IPL is yet to be made but the report has claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given its go ahead to the trade.

The report further claimed that it is an all-cash deal and Mumbai will not trade any of its player in exchange. Earlier there were rumours that Rohit Sharma could go to GT in place of Hardik Pandya.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Titans had released the list of 18 players it has retained for the IPL 2024.

Hardik was among the 18 players retained by the side alongside his India teammates Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan, South Africa’s David Miller are some of the overseas names retained by the side ahead of the auction, next month.

They have let go of eight players, including Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Dasun Shanaka and Shivam Mavi.

Gujarat Titans

Players released: Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan

Players retained: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma