Gujarat Titans bowlers to challenge Rajasthan Royals today

Defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) bowlers will challenge the strong batting line of Rajasthan Royals (RR) at SMS stadium. The match starts at 7:30 pm.

GT has so far 12 points from six wins and RR has 10 points from five wins. RR lost its first match against Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) by 10 runs on April 19, whereas RR defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 32 runs on April 27.

Interacting with media persons last evening, Jos Buttler, RR batsman, said: “It is very important for me to stick to what I know and believe in and play my brand of cricket. I started the tournament doing that pretty well but have not scored as many runs as I would have liked to score off late. But it is important for me to stay true to myself”.

David Miller, senior left handed batsman of GT told the media: “Playing against Rajasthan Royals at their own home is a challenge in itself. Home ground gives advantage to every team. RR shall get this advantage. Winning or losing a match is part of any sport.”