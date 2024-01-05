Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa gets big sponsor

18-year-old Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa’s career will receive a major boost with backing from the Adani Group.

Speaking after meeting the young chess ace, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, “We are extremely proud to support the dynamic Praggnanandhaa. The speed and efficiency with which he has progressed in the sport is nothing short of remarkable, and truly an example to all Indians.

“I am extremely keen on ensuring that my country does well on the global stage. Whenever I play, my sole aim is to win more laurels for the nation. I would like to thank the Adani Group for putting their trust in my capabilities,” said Praggnanandhaa.

In 2023, he became the world’s youngest chess player to reach the World Cup final, and only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to achieve the feat. In 2022, the shy and soft-spoken teenager caused heads to turn in the world of chess by defeating Magnus Carlsen multiple times, shining the spotlight on India’s progress.

The Chennai-based Praggnanandhaa, who loves mathematics and unwinds by watching TV or listening to Tamil music, also won the silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

Praggnanandhaa, who started playing at the tender age of 5, went on to become India’s youngest and the then world’s second youngest Grandmaster at age 12 in 2018.

He is the fifth-youngest person ever to achieve the title of Grandmaster after Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D and Javokhir Sindarov.

Incidentally, his elder sister R. Vaishali is also a Grandmaster, which makes the siblings the world’s first ever brother-sister GM