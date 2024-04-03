Mukesh Ambani richest Indian in Forbes billionaires list

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has emerged as the richest Indian in the list of ‘Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024’ that features 200 Indians, up from 169 last year.

Ambani is at the top of the list in India with a net worth of $116 billion, an increase of 39.76% to $83 billion last year, making him the first Asian to break into the $100 billion club.

The business tycoon retained his position as both India’s and Asia’s richest person and as the ninth richest person in the world.

Advertisement

Notably, the total wealth of these Indian billionaires listed in the Forbes list is a record $954 billion — up 41% from $675 billion in 2023.

Gautam Adani is the second richest Indian after Mukesh Ambani with a net worth of $84 billion. The richest woman in India is Savitri Jindal, now the fourth richest Indian, up from sixth a year ago. She has a net worth of $33.5 billion.

Amid the ongoing crisis, Byju Raveendran and Rohiqa Mistry have been dropped off this time.

The Forbes 2024 list also has 25 Indian billionaires who made their debut. These include Naresh Trehan (managing director of Medanta), Ramesh Kunhikannan (managing director of Kaynes Technology), and Renuka Jagtiani (chief executive officer of Landmark Group).

India’s top 10 richest people in Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024: The Top 200 are: Mukesh Ambani (net worth $116 billion), Gautam Adani (net worth $84 billion), Shiva Nadar (net worth $36.9 billion), Savitri Jindal (net worth $33.5 billion), Dilip Shanghvi (net worth $26.7 billion), Cyrus Poonawalla (net worth $21.3 billion), Kushal Pal Singh (net worth $20.9 billion), Kumar Birla (net worth $19.7 billion), Radhakishan Damani (net worth $17.6 billion), Lakshmi Mittal (net worth $16.4 billion).

According to the “Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024: The Top 200”, currently, there are more billionaires than ever at 2,781 in all, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the record set in 2021. They have a combined net worth of $14.2 trillion in aggregate, up by $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record set in 2021.

In terms of overall list of billionaire across the globe, Bernard Arnault and family, with a total net worth of $233 billion, topped the list, followed by Elon Musk ($195 billion), Jeff Bezos ($194 billion), Mark Zuckerberg ($177 billion), Larry Ellison ($114 billion), Warren Buffett ($133 billion), Bill Gates ($128 billion), Steve Ballmer ($121 billion), Mukesh Ambani ($116 billion), and Larry Page ($114 billion).