Fake video a conspiracy to defame me, says wrestler Anshu Malik

New Delhi: A day after an obscene video using star grappler Anshu Malik’s face surfaced on social media, the world championships and Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medallist on Tuesday defended herself saying that it was an attempt to defame her.

The 30-second video, using Anshu’s morphed photograph, went viral on social media on Monday, following which, Anshu’s father, Dharamvir Malik approached the police to lodge an FIR against the culprits at the Sardar Police Station in Jind, Haryana.

On Tuesday, Haryana police called the video fake and arrested one person involved in the offence. A case has been filed under the IT Act.

Smells conspiracy

In an emotional video posted on her social media handle, the 22-year-old broke down several times while alleging that it was a conspiracy against her and urged people to refrain from making dirty comments on her.

Anshu, the 2021 Asian Championships gold medallist, is currently in Chennai for her knee treatment. The wrestler suffered a knee injury during the Hangzhou Asian Games trials and is currently in Chennai for rehabilitation.

“For the last few days, a fake video was made viral on social media. I should tell everyone that the girl who featured in the video is not me. There was a conspiracy to defame me,” said Anshu, who became the first female wrestler from India to win a silver medal in the 57 kg category at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships.

“The boy in the video is from Haryana and girl is from Himachal Pradesh. And they are in a relationship. The police has recorded their statements and posted them on social media. The boy who used my name has been arrested. And he has admitted his crime too,” added Anshu.

Anshu, who was one of the wrestlers to have accused outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, also spoke of the mental trauma that she and her family has undergone because of the video.

“People are making dirty comments on me because of the video, but not questioning the people who made the video. Did they ever think how my parents and I will feel? We have been going through a mental trauma. People who did not know the truth put the blame on me and made me a culprit in the society,” Anshu sobbed.

“People are hurling abuses at my medals and awards that I have won with a lot of hard work and dedication. I always dreamt of making the nation proud. My parents have quit their jobs to fulfil my dream. But people have forgotten all these and are sending me dirty and abusive messages without knowing the reality,” she added.