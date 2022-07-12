Following an impressive T20 series victory over England, Rohit Sharma and company are now focused on the ODI series. All eyes will be on the out-of-form Virat Kohli in Tuesday’s first ODI between India and England at the Oval.

He will also bat in his preferred number three position. India will field a strong playing XI, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami set to share the new ball in the series opener against Jos Buttler and co.

Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma will open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan, who has been scoring runs for India in ODIs. However, the pressure is mounting on Virat Kohli to deliver a good score. His string of poor grades is cause for concern among team management.

The debate over his place in the Indian team has heated up.

Former cricketers such as Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad have questioned Kohli’s place in India’s T20I squad.

Earlier, Team India captain Rohit Sharma backed Kohli, saying that everyone has ups and downs and that a player’s quality is unaffected.

“When a player is doing well for so many years, then one or two bad series does not make him a bad player. We should not overlook his past performances. We who are in the team know the importance of the player. They have got all the right to talk about it but it does not matter to us too much.” he said.

Here is all you need to know about the match –

What date will the first ODI match be played between England and India?

The first ODI match between England and India will take place on July 12, Tuesday.

Where will the first ODI match England vs India be played?

The first ODI match between England and India will be played at the Kennington Oval in London.

What time will the first ODI match England vs India begin?

The first ODI match between England and India will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs India first ODI match?

England vs India first ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs India first ODI match?

England vs India first ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

