Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta, who on Friday had asked if the encounter of the four accused in rape and murder of a veterinarian woman in Hyderabad would solve anything, said on Saturday that she was “disturbed and disappointed “to see people celebrating.

Gutta took to her official Twitter handle and said that she could not sleep after seeing the celebrations that had followed the news of the encounter killings of the four accused.

She tweeted, “Yesterday I was so disturbed n disappointed to see the kind of celebrations which took place that I just couldn’t sleep.”

“But also relieved to see a lot of people who showed the same concern as me-I just hope we all stand united and not lose trust in our constitution and judiciary,” she added.

Gutta, a resident of Hyderabad, instead of blindly supporting the encounter had chosen to join the opposite wagon and put some questions on her Twitter feed on Friday.

The 36-year-old wrote, “Will this stop the future rapists?? And an important question Will every rapist be treated the same way…irrespective of their social standing?!”

According to the police, as a part of the investigation, the four accused were taken to the spot of offence, around 60 km from Hyderabad, in the early hours of Friday.

They were taken to reconstruct the scene of the crime when they allegedly tried to snatch the weapons from the police officers. It led to a cross-fire which eventually killed all the four and injured two policemen.