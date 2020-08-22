In a shocking revelation , a 25-year-old woman has lodged 42 page FIR with the Hyderabad police, alleging that she was sexually abused by 143 people since 2010.

On August 20, the woman filed the complaint at the Punjagutta police station. The name of the accused run in 41 pages of the FIR.

The police have sent the woman for medical examination and counselling and they would verify the complaint and then decide on the future course of action.

The woman stays in Somajiguda area of Hyderabad, while she is from Nalgonda district. She mentioned in her complaint her husband and his family members started mistreating and harassing her after 3 months of her marriage in 2009.

In the FIR, she alleged that they sexually harassed and physically assaulted her, so she took a divorce in December 2010. She went for further studies after returning to her mother’s house.

She also alleged that she was sexually exploited by the accused many times and was abused in the name of caste. They also recorded the sexual assault on her and threatened to post the videos and pictures on social media.

The police has registered the case under under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, apart from IPC sections for rape, insulting the modesty of a woman, assault or use of criminal force and sexual harassment.

“We will investigate the complaint and then decide the next course of action,” said police sub-inspector D Nagraju.