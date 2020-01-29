After helping his team win the third of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and India, star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has gone on record stating that he went into the Super Over not knowing how to approach it as he had never batted in such a situation before.

However, Rohit seemed to be in complete control of the proceedings and smashed two sixes off the final two deliveries of the Super Over to help India win their maiden series in New Zealand.

“Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn’t know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or just take a single, try and put pressure on the last three or four balls of the over. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowler to make a mistake (on the last two sixes),” Rohit said at the post-match presentation as quoted by PTI.

Apart from helping India go past New Zealand in the Super Over, Rohit was also the top scorer for the Men in Blue as he scored 65 off 40 deliveries in their quota of 20 overs.

“The pitch was good and I was trying to stay still, see what I could do. Good performance with the bat, little disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though, should have carried on for a while. Wanted to bat normally, I hadn’t got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today,” Rohit said.

“We knew we would win the series today if we win the match – in important games important players need to step up and get counted,” said the Mumbaikar, who also reached 10,000 international runs as an opener, becoming the fourth Indian to do so.

India will now face New Zealand in the fourth T20 International on Friday.