Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts: PM Modi

SNS Web | New Delhi | August 6, 2021 10:35 am

PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts. The Prime Minister also said that he is a powerhouse of grit and talent.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts. He is a powerhouse of grit and talent. My best wishes to Deepak for his future endeavours. #Tokyo2020”

