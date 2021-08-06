Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts. The Prime Minister also said that he is a powerhouse of grit and talent.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts. He is a powerhouse of grit and talent. My best wishes to Deepak for his future endeavours. #Tokyo2020”