Indian Table Tennis star Sharath Kamal on Friday lauded the efforts of Delhi Police on the frontline to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and urged people to stay and cooperate with the officials.

“Stay home during these difficult times of coronavirus and in case if you have to step out to buy essentials kindly wear a mask. Follow social distancing and wash your hands regularly,” the Padmashree award winner was seen saying in a video on the official Twitter handle of Delhi Police.

“I request you all to kindly cooperate with Delhi Police for the successful implementation of the lockdown. I also request you to follow lockdown guidelines strictly. Your efforts will help our country fight this pandemic,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the same day, India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and speedster Ishant Sharma also heaped praises on Delhi Police for their frontline work to contain the further spread of the novel coronavirus situation in the capital.

Kohli hailed the Delhi Police for standing with the section of people who have been worst-hit by the global pandemic. He said, “It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times.”

“I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So, well done and keep putting in the same effort,” Kohli was seen saying on a video shared by Delhi Police on their official Twitter handle.

Ishant, on the other hand, made an appeal to the countrymen to stay home and follow all the guidelines and measures issued by the health authorities and the government to overcome the ongoing crisis caused by the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19.

“Friends this is the time to stay at home and spend time with your family. Delhi police jawans are performing their duties day and night. So let’s help Delhi Police by staying at our homes and don’t pay heed to rumors,” said the 31-year-old bowler said.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc in most of the world, has affected over 7000 people in India and killed more than 200 fatalities. The deadly virus has affected over 900 people in Delhi and killed 13.

In their bid to curb the rise of the virus, the Delhi government has marked 30 hotspots across the Union Territory where a complete lockdown will be imposed restricting human movements of all kinds except for the essential services.