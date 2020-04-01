To help the countrymen fight the pandemic Coronavirus, Hockey India on Wednesday pledged to contribute Rs 25 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund.

“In these difficult times, it is the absolute need of the hour to come together as a nation to help fight the crisis and fulfil our duties as responsible citizens. It was a unanimous decision taken by the Hockey India Executive Board to contribute Rs 25 lakh towards the PM Cares Fund,” stated Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, Hockey India President.

“Hockey has always received tremendous love and support from the people of this country and we want to do whatever little we can to help our countrymen and women emerge out of this pandemic as victors,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hockey India Secretary-General Rajinder Singh said: “Hockey India has always stepped up for any noble cause and in these difficult times when the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted millions of lives world over, we wanted to extend our support in fighting this crisis.”

Lauding the contribution, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said: “I appreciate Hockey India for contributing Rs 25.00 lakh towards the #PMCaresFund showing solidarity in India’s resolve to fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Prior to this, the Wrestling Federation of India decided to donate 11 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund.

The virus has so far claimed at least 35 lives and has infected over 12000.