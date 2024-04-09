Hockey India unveils two-phase National Women’s League 2024-25

Women’s Hockey on Tuesday received a big boost with Hockey India unveiling the two-phase National Women’s League 2024–2025.

The league will be placed in two phases, with the inaugural phase to take place in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from 30th April to 9th May 2024.

All matches during this phase will be hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium where the recent FIH Olympic Qualifiers and the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy were held.

The National Women’s Hockey League is the first domestic women’s league of its kind in India, promising an exhilarating showcase of talent and skill.

Aiming to provide a platform for emerging athletes and elevate the stature of women’s hockey in the country, the league will witness fierce competition among the top state teams that finished in top eight at the Senior National Championships.

The top eight teams from the senior champions are – Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur and Hock Odisha

Notably, the league will also open its doors to young talent, with players under the age of 21 eligible to participate.

This inclusion of youth players underscores Hockey India’s dedication to nurturing talent and fostering development at the grassroots level.

According to Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey the League holds immense promise not only in elevating the standard of women’s sports but also in inspiring the next generation of athletes across the nation.

Through this initiative, Hockey India reaffirms its commitment to promoting gender equality in sports and creating pathways for women to excel in hockey.

Furthermore, the League will serve as a vital scouting platform for the national team, providing selectors with the opportunity to identify and nurture talent for future international competitions.

“The Nation League marks a watershed moment for our women athletes. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to women’s sports and will serve as a catalyst for the growth and development of women’s hockey in the country.” Tirkey added.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh opined , “The National League marks a watershed moment for our women players. This league is a testament to our unwavering commitment to women’s sports.