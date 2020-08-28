The spinners, led by an evergreen Mohammad Nabi, helped St Lucia Zouks to a convincing six-wicket win over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Match 15 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League.

Daren Sammy’s side dominated Thursday’s contest right from the get go, restricting the Patriots to a paltry score of 110/9; and chased down the target within 15 overs to consolidate their position towards the top of the table.

Batting first, Patriots didn’t have any answer against Nabi as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Alzarri Joseph, however, played a useful cameo in the end, as his team got 37 runs off the final three overs to end with a score of 110/9, giving them a bleak chance of defending it in the second innings. Nabi was pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 5/15 in his 4 overs.

Zouks then chased down the total riding on the knocks from Roston Chase (27) and Najibullah Zadran (33) in 14.4 overs.

Meanwhile,Trinbago Knight Riders also continued their dominance in the CPL, bowling and fielding superbly to blow away the Guyana Amazon Warriors top order and completing what could have been a tricky chase on a slow pitch with time to spare in the other game of the day.

Batting first, Warriors posted 115/3 in their alloted 20 overs, riding on 28 not out from Keemo Paul. Shimron Hetymer and Ross Taylor also contributed with 26 runs each and helped their team reach a respectable total.

However, Riders didn’t find any difficulty in chasing down the target as their rode on unbeaten knocks of 39 and 28 from Tim Seifert and Darren Bravo respectively and got past the finishing line with 10 balls to spare.

Brief scores: St Lucia Zouks 111/4 (Najibullah 33; Imran 3/23) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 110/9 (Dunk 33; Nabi 5/15) by 6 wickets

Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 115/3 (Seifert 39; Tahir 2/25) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 112/7 (Paul 28; Pierre 3/18 by 7 wickets