Bollywood star and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday expressed his joy after the franchise from Trinidad and Tobago won the Caribbean Premier League 2020 title.

Moments after Darren Bravo hit the winning runs against St Lucia Zouks, Khan tweeted, “Ami TKR we rule. Awesome display boys You make us proud, happy and make our party even without a crowd. Love u team. TKR, Lendl Simmons and my favourite Bravo, well done. Kieron Pollard and my man DJ Bravo love you how many now!!! Brendon McCullum come to IPL, love you.”

In the following moments he shared selfies in front of his TV screen where the TKR players were seen celebrating their fourth CPL title.

Thank you Trinidad & Tobago and the @CPL for the tournament. @GoToTnT pic.twitter.com/0vdOCZH0SK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2020

Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo scripted an unbeaten partnership of 138 runs as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) defeated St Lucia Zouks to lift the Caribbean Premier League title on Thursday.

Riding on the partnership of Bravo and Simmons, TKR chased down the target of 155 runs with more than an over to spare to win the CPL 2020 trophy. TKR won their fourth title without losing a single match in this season.

Skipper Kieron Pollard was the star with the ball as he returned with figures of 4/30. It was his introduction into bowling that sparked the collapse in Zouks’ batting order. From 89/2 in the 11th over to all-out for 155 proved a blow too heavy for the Zouks to deal with.