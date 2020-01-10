Australia skipper Aaron Finch feels that improving in away conditions is a big challenge for his men.

“There has been a lot of wins, one big challenge is to continue and keep improving especially in the away conditions,” Finch told reporters in Mumbai as quoted by IANS.

“Most teams in the world are now very comfortable playing at home,” the skipper said, adding, “For us, to go away and continue to win and challenge the best teams in the world on a regular basis is really important. It’s something that we are excited for the challenge.”

Australia in their most recent series — which was at home — whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 in Tests. Prior to this, they had swept Pakistan 2-0 in the two-match Test series at home.

“It’s important that we come here and continue the good form we have had for the last few months,” said Finch.

Australian are to play India in the three-match ODI series starting January 14 in Mumbai.

Talking about the challenges, the Aussie said executing plans against spinners and pacers will be the key.

“You have got different challenges. You have got guys like (Jasprit) Bumrah who can move the ball… You have got the consistency of (Ravindra) Jadeja, (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Kuldeep (Yadav), so you can’t take either of the challenges lightly, said Finch.

“You have to be prepared with your own game plan mentally to take them on.

“At the end of the day, it’s international cricket, you can’t take anything lightly, you can’t put more emphasis on one than the other, otherwise you can find yourself coming up pretty short.

“A lot of time you can get caught up in worrying about things that aren’t all that relevant. At the end of the day, all you have to do is stick to the basics for a long time. We have seen that in these conditions,” Finch said.