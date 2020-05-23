Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho will leave FC Bayern this summer after the Bundesliga giants chose not to activate the buyout clause for the Barcelona loanee.

The 27-year-old joined the Bavarians on loan in 2019 with an option to buy as the ‘trequartista’ failed to impose himself at Camp Nou after the Blaugrana splashed out 160 million euros (about $174.4 million) in 2018, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has disclosed that the Star of the South would not make the move permanent as the buyout clause was invalid.

“The clause has expired, so we didn’t activate it. We are preparing for the next season, so we will see whether he can help us,” he added.