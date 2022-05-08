Leverkusen rally to overcome Hoffenheim, seal Champions League berth

In the 33rd round of the Bundesliga, third-placed Bayer Leverkusen came from behind twice to defeat Hoffenheim 4-2 thanks to a brace from top striker Patrik Schick.

As a result, Bayer Leverkusen has secured a place in the upcoming UEFA Champions League season.

Hoffenheim took control from the kick, but it took until the 22nd minute on Saturday night for Christoph Baumgartner to dislodge Piero Hincapie near the Leverkusen box before teeing up Georginio Rutter, who hammered home the opener from 13 metres.

Uninspired Leverkusen took some time to recover, but in the 34th minute, Moussa Diaby’s pinpoint cross into the box allowed Schick to head home from seven metres. Hoffenheim remained unimpressed and took the lead again two minutes later, according to Xinhua, when Baumgartner nodded Pavel Kaderabek’s cross past Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Both teams came out firing after the restart, with Schick and Robert Andrich testing Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann in quick succession, before Hradecky had to defuse a dangerous header from Munas Dabbur at the other end of the pitch.

Leverkusen eventually turned their chances into a tangible reward in the 73rd minute, when Schick’s through ball found Diaby, who beat Baumann into the top right corner.

The ‘Werkself’ gained momentum and finished their comeback three minutes later when Schick finished off a solo run through Hoffenheim’s defence.

Leverkusen didn’t stop there, however, and made it 4-2 in the closing stages when Lucas Alario finished off a counterattack.

“We saw a shy first half from my team, but the second half was sensational as we pushed forward in search of goals,” said Leverkusen head coach Gerado Seoane.

In other news, Borussia Dortmund finished second after defeating relegated Greuther Furth 3-1 thanks to a double strike from Julian Brandt.

Union Berlin will play in Europe next season after defeating in-form Freiburg 3-1 at home.

Wolfsburg beat Cologne 1-0 thanks to Yannick Gerhardt, while relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin lost 2-1 to Mainz.

(Inputs from IANS)