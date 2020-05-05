As the dreaded coronavirus pandemic seems in no hurry to subside, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to hand over grocery items and soaps to the clubs under the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis in order to help the needy.

“As part of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s assistance for people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, packs containing grocery items and soaps were handed over to the clubs under the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) yesterday (Sunday, 03 May) for distributing,” the BCB tweeted.

As part of the Bangladesh Cricket Board‘s assistance for people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, packs containing grocery items and soaps were handed over to the clubs under the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) yesterday (Sunday, 03 May) for distributing. pic.twitter.com/UbFxvEM05q — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 4, 2020

Notably, almost all sporting activities around the globe have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the forthcoming sporting tournaments including the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have either been postponed or cancelled.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board too were set to be part of two tours that were forced to be pushed back amid the coronavirus threat. The first of those was the Australian tour of Bangladesh while an agreement with Cricket Ireland involving four T20Is and three ODIs was supposed to roll out in May.