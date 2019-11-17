Australia Test captain Tim Paine denied Ben Stokes’ allegations that David Warner had sledged him during the Ashes earlier this year in England.

“I was obviously standing next to David the whole time and you are allowed to talk on the cricket field. But by no means was he abusing him or sledging him,” Paine was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Paine’s comments have come after England all-rounder Ben Stokes revealed in his book ‘On Fire’ that Warner had sledged him throughout the last Ashes and it “motivated” him to perform the way he did.

Stokes claimed that Warner spurred him on during the Headingley Test and said that Warner in particular was determined to “disrupt” him.

“I had extra personal motivation due to some things that were said to me out on the field on the evening of day three when I was trying to get through to stumps. A few of the Aussies were being quite chirpy, but in particular, David Warner seemed to have his heart set on disrupting me”, the 28-year-old said.

England’s World Cup and Ashes hero also revealed that he muttered ‘Bloody Warner’ a few times in the dressing room during the Headingley Test.

The all-rounder in that match played a match-winning knock 135 and scripted an unbeaten 76-run partnership with last batsman Jack Leach to help England win by one wicket.

However, Paine brushed off Stokes’ allegations and said England players are using Warner’s name to increase their book sales. .

He said, “It just seems to be a common trend in England that they like to use Davey’s name to spike book sales. So good luck to them.”

Meanwhile, Paine spoke about how Warner, on the other hand, had to endure the wrath of English fans everytime he took the field during the World Cup and then in the Ashes.

“I was standing right next to him, I had absolutely no issue. The way David handled himself during the Ashes was excellent. Particularly given the fact he wasn’t scoring a hell of a lot of runs and I’m pretty sure he was on the end of a fair bit himself on and off the field in England,” Paine said.