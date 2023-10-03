Asian Games Archery: India assured of three medals, including Gold and Silver in Compound Events

World champion Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam assured India, three medals in the compound events Including Gold and Silver as they progressed to the finals of individual compound archery events at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China on Tuesday.

Ojas will take on compatriot Abhishek Verma in an all-Indian final in the men’s individual compound event on Saturday. The duo confirmed a gold and a silver medal for India in the category.

In the women’s Individual compound event, Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat compatriot and the reigning archery world champion, Aditi Gopichand Swami, to progress to the gold medal match thus making sure of another medal

.

Ojas defeated Akbarali Karabayev of Kazakhstan 150-142 in the quarter-finals before downing Korea’s Jaewon Yang, a former world champion, 150-146 in the semi-finals to seal a spot in the final.

Abhishek Verma, meanwhile, beat Andrey Tyutyun of Kazakhstan via shootout after the scores were tied at 147-all in the last eight. The veteran Indian archer then accounted for South Korea’s Jaehoon Joo 147-145 in the semis.

Jyothi, meanwhile, registered a 149-146 win over Aditi in the last four after knocking out Adel Zhexenbinova of Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals.

In the final on Saturday, Jyothi Surekha Vennam will face Chaewon So of South Korea. Aditi meanwhile, will go up against Indonesia’s Ratih Zilizati Fadhly for the bronze medal..

Later in the day, archers Atanu Das and Dhiraj Bommadevara bowed out to end India’s campaign in the individual recurve event. Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur were knocked out in the round of 32 and 16, respectively.

Olympian Atanu Das lost 6-5 to Chinese Qi Xiangshuo via shoot-off in the quarter-finals while Dhiraj Bommadevara suffered defeat at the hands of Ilfat Abdullin of Kazakhstan in the last eight.

Indians are in the fray in all the team events across both categories.