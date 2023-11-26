All-round India beat Australia by 44 runs to take 2-0 lead in five-match T20I series

India on Sunday thrashed Australia by 44 runs in the 2nd T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram to take 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first considering the dew factor in the second innings.

However, there decision didn’t yeild the desired results as Indian opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered Australia bowlers.

Jaiswal scored a 24-ball fifty to before being departed by Nathan Ellis on 53 off just 25 balls.

The innings slowed down a bit after Jaiswal’s wicket as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan stitched a crucial partnership to prepare a solid base for the likes of Suryakumar and Rinku Singh to provide a good finishing touch.

The plan worked and both scored their respective fifties. After that, it was over to Suryakumar and Rinku Singh, who once again proved his mettle with the willow.

Rinku hammered Australian bowlers all around the Greenfield Stadium to help India post massive 235-run target on the board. He scored 31 runs off just nine deliveries.

In the chase, Australia didn’t get the desired start as it’s top four players were back in the hut in the first eight overs.

For visitors, Tim David and Marcus Stoinis tried to show some fireworks as they accumulated 31 runs in just five balls.

However, their wickets opened the floodgates and the guests finished their chase on 191/9 in 20 overs. Captain Matthew Wade did try to put some fight with a quickfire 42 off just 23 deliveries but it was too big a task for him.

For India, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets each while Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar scalped one wicket each.

Jaiswal was adjudged man of the match for his blistering 53 off 25 balls. India now have a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.