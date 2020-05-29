David Warner took Sunrisers Hyderabad fans on a trip down memory lane by sharing a picture of their first Indian Premier League (IPL) win. Warner had led SRH to the title in 2016, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in a run-feast of a final.

“So proud of all the people who were involved. Was a big family effort,” Warner said in his caption to the image.

Both captains were in extraordinary form with the bat throughout the tournament. While Warner had scored 848 runs in 17 matches, RCB skipper Virat Kohli scored a mind numbing 973 runs at an average of 81.03.

The match was played at RCB’s home in Bengaluru and SRH batted first. Warner led the way with 69 off 38 balls as SRH posted a target of 209 for RCB to chase. It was a mammoth total but not one that was out of reach for RCB thanks to their star-studded batting lineup.

For a while, it did look like RCB would actually chase down the total with ease. Kohli and Chris Gayle put up an opening partnership of 114 runs that came in just 11 overs.

SRH’S comeback started when Gayle fell to Ben Cutting in the 11th over and Kohli fell to Barinder Sran in the 13th. The very next over, the dangerous AB de Villiers fell for just 5 runs to Bipul Sharma.

K.L. Rahul, Shane Watson and Sachin Baby all came in and made runs but eventually, RCB folded on 200/7.