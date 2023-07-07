132nd edition of Durand Cup Trophy Tour in Jaipur

The 132nd edition of Durand Cup will be organised by HQ Eastern Command under the aegis of Durand Football Tournament Society from August 3 to September 3, 2023.

Durand Cup Football Tournament Society has CDS as president and the three service chiefs as vice-presidents.

The tour of trophies, presented to the winners of Durand Cup, namely President Cup, Durand Cup and Shimla Cup, is being undertaken to enhance awareness about sports, especially football, increasing sports culture and empowering sports eco system in our nation, its office spokesman said here on Friday.

The trophies will arrive at Jaipur from Delhi on July 9, 2023 and will tour around the city stopping over at various locations to include Rajasthan International Centre at Jhalana Doongri, SMS Stadium, Amar Jawan Jyoti, Vidhansabha, Ajmeri Gate , Ramniwas Garden & Albert Hall.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at RIC on 9 July under the aegis of HQ 61 Sub Area, Sapta Shakti Command in collaboration with Rajasthan United Front Club (RUFC) which is also a participant team in the tournament this year.

The event will be graced by the presence of GOC HQ 61 Sub Area, various senior civil dignitaries, military and police officials, sports enthusiasts as well as the students from Army Public School, KV No 2 & KV No 4 and NCC Cadets. The Durand Cup Trophy Tour is being hosted by RUFC in Jaipur.

The Trophy tour will cover various parts of the country to include locations of Command HQs of Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and cities from where various teams are participating in the Durand Cup Tournament. The Trophy tour will be conducted at Delhi, Jaipur, Kochi, Kokrajhar, Guwahati, Shilong, Kolkata, Udhampur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl.