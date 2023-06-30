Durand Cup: Service Chiefs and AIFF President flags-off Trophy Tour

The tournament is scheduled to commence at Kolkata from 03 August to 03 September.

Durand Cup is Asia’s oldest and the world’s third oldest football tournament, in which top football clubs from across the country participate. Organised by the Indian Armed Forces, the Durand Cup has been the breeding ground for country’s best footballing talent over the years. The inaugural edition took place in Shimla in 1888, when it started off as an Army Cup, open only to the British Indian Army troops in India, but soon opened up to civilian teams as well.

The Durand Cup tournament is unique where in the winning team walks away with three trophies, i.e the Durand Cup (a rolling trophy and the original prize), the Shimla Trophy (also a rolling trophy and first given by the residents of Shimla in 1904) and the President’s Cup (for permanent keep and first presented by President . Rajendra Prasad, in 1956).

Over the next one month, the three trophies as part of a Trophy Tour will traverse the length and breadth of the country with appearance at some major cities like Shimla, Udhampur, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Shillong before reaching Kolkata for the mega event.

The 132nd edition of the tournament will witness participation of 24 teams including teams from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, the foreign teams are taking part in the tournament after a gap of 27 years.