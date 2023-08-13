# Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Gokulam get the better of Blasters 4-3 in Kerala derby goal-rush

IANS | New Delhi | August 13, 2023 8:18 pm

132nd Durand Cup: Gokulam get the better of Blasters 4-3 in Kerala (photo: IANS)

A superb first-half performance helped the 2019 champions Gokulam Kerala overcome state-rivals Kerala Blasters 4-3 in a derby clash in a seven-goal slugfest in a Group C match of the 132nd Durand Cup at the Mohun Bagan ground here on Sunday.

An own goal by Naocha Singh also contributed to Gokulam’s win.

