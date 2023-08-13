132nd Durand Cup: Gokulam get the better of Blasters 4-3 in Kerala derby goal-rush

PFA, AIFF hold discussions on development of football
The top officials of the All India Football Federation, on Saturday, held fruitful discussions with representatives from the Punjab Football…
IANS | New Delhi | August 13, 2023 8:18 pm
A superb first-half performance helped the 2019 champions Gokulam Kerala overcome state-rivals Kerala Blasters 4-3 in a derby clash in a seven-goal slugfest in a Group C match of the 132nd Durand Cup at the Mohun Bagan ground here on Sunday.
An own goal by Naocha Singh also contributed to Gokulam’s win.
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola provided an update on Kevin De Bruyne who was subbed off from the pitch…
Indian para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, who recently won gold medal in men’s doubles event at the Four…
