Yogasanas to Curb Stress, Depression and Anxiety Symptoms

Yoga is highly beneficial for mental and physical health. Yoga can improve the symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder; it has been analyzed and proved on the basis of a thorough research analysis. Anxiety is a condition characterized by chronic nervousness and worry. The study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, shows that yoga can be highly effective in curbing generalized anxiety disorder. Breathing exercises, meditation and relaxation exercises can be helpful in curing persistent health conditions caused by anxiety.

Below are a few yoga poses that can help in curbing anxiety. Best results would be seen, if these asanas are performed regularly:

Vrikshasana

Vrikshasana or tree pose works on muscles like: abdominals, psoas, quadriceps, tibialis anterior. It helps to focus inwards, while quieting racing negative thoughts.

Paschimottanasana

Also known as the seated forward bends. This asana can open the back of legs and spine. Taking deep breaths while performing the pose can help in reducing stress and anxiety.

Ustarasana

Camel pose is also known as Ustarasana. It can help in releasing stress and it improves blood circulation throughout the body. Improved blood circulation leads to the better supply of oxygen, which can heal both the mind and the body.

Baddha Konasana

It is a classic hip opener, also known as Butterfly pose or cobbler pose. It is a very basic yoga posture which can stretch your inner thighs and groin. This asana needs to be performed while keeping the spine erect and it can help in releasing all the worries and can have a calming effect on body.

Setu Bandhasana

Bridge pose or Setu Bandhasana is also believed to improve blood circulation in the body. It opens up the front of spine and heart, which eventually helps in calming the mind and reducing stress.

Marjariasana

Marjariasana is also known as Cat Cow Pose. It helps in releasing the stress from the spine. This yoga pose has the ability to improve flexibility and can also calm the person performing this asana.

Balasana

Balasana is also known as Child’s pose, this is one of the most relaxing yoga poses. It can have a rejuvenating effect on the body. This yoga pose helps to get relief from back and neck pain.

Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana or the bow pose gives a good stretch to the body. It opens up shoulders, chest, neck and helps in releasing pain and stress from these areas.

Shavasana

Shavasana or corpse pose can be performed as the last or closing pose to the yoga session. This pose is one of the most popular yoga poses for relieving stress, anxiety and reducing the symptoms of depression. One can even meditate while performing the corpse pose. It relaxes and recharges the whole body.