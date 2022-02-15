Vitamin E for Hair Can Boost Your Hair Health

2. Controls hair fall

Vitamin E is well known for its properties to control hair fall. Continuous use of vitamin E can help you control hair fall effectively. It will also promote hair growth. Studies suggest that vitamin E has shown better results in people who experienced hair fall.

3. Balances pH level and oil production

There are another two factors that contribute to hair fall- poor pH balance of the scalp and insufficient oil production. Vitamin E creates a protective layer on the surface of the scalp which locks the natural moisture of the scalp. It will also prevent excess oil production. Vitamin E also helps in balancing the pH level of the scalp.

4. Improves hair quality

Shiny-soft hair is a dream of every girl. Vitamin E can help you achieve shinier hair. It will preserve the outer layer of hair and make them shinier. Continuous use of vitamin E can improve hair quality over time.

5. Ways to use vitamin E for hair

To improve your hair health you can use vitamin E in various ways. Vitamin E oil can be mixed with other agents like avocado or castor oil to make moisturizers or hair serums to encourage hair growth. You can also use vitamin E shampoo, conditioner, or oil.

One of the simplest ways to improve your hair with vitamin E is by adding it to your diet. There are various food sources of Vitamin E . These food sources will help you promote hair growth as well as provide you with other health benefits as well. Some of the popular food sources of vitamin E are:

Seeds and nuts: sunflower seeds, almond, pine nuts, peanuts, pistachios, and cashew nuts

Fruits: kiwi, mango, avocado, apricots, and berries

Vegetables: spinach, broccoli, and vegetable oils