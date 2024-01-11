Onions: What they can do for your skin and hair

Besides serving as a key ingredient in your pakoras and butter chicken masala, onions play a crucial role in maintaining glowing, radiant skin and luscious, strong hair. Over the past few years, the skincare industry has consistently promoted onions as a skin and hair-friendly ingredient, introducing new onion-based hair care and skincare products regularly. While you might not be a fan of its strong, pungent smell on your hair or appreciate how it brings tears to your eyes, we encourage you to read further to understand why we consider onions a miraculous wonder.

It Can Alleviate Skin Inflammation

Free radicals act as villains, causing considerable damage to your cells. Onions, however, contain powerful antioxidants that combat free radicals and diminish signs of inflammation. The antioxidant quercetin, abundant in onions, aids in cell healing by neutralizing free radicals.

Effective Against Dandruff

Recall the times our grandmothers and mothers applied onion juice to our hair, enduring the unmistakable smell? Well, onions excel in treating dandruff and alleviating an itchy scalp. The antimicrobial and antibacterial properties of them contribute significantly to this, helping maintain scalp moisture and regulate blood flow.

A Potential Solution for Alopecia

While further research is warranted, experts suggest that onions could be a viable solution for alopecia. Direct application of onion juice to the hair roots and scalp is believed to enhance blood flow, stimulate hair growth, and retain moisture. DIY onion juice packs, such as those combined with olive oil or coconut oil, offer convenient options for hair care.

Effective in Treating Acne and Anti-Aging

Sulfur compounds found in onions hold promise in treating acne and preventing breakouts. Additionally, the antimicrobial and antibacterial properties assist in combating acne-causing bacteria. The flavonoid quercetin, present in them, possesses anti-aging properties, addressing fine lines and pigmentation.

Rich in Vitamin C, onions have earned their place as a crucial kitchen staple and a valuable skincare ingredient.