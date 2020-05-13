Amidst these tough times, when everyone is doing their bit to help people affected by the novel Coronavirus pandemic, a young boy stepped forward to make a small contribution. His video, in no time, got viral.

We are talking about a 3-year-old boy Kabeer, who has made a priceless contribution to the Mumbai Police Foundation.

The little munchkin baked cupcakes and sold them to raise funds for the charity. His target was to raise Rs 10,000 but he handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh with his parents.

Lauding the same, Mumbai Police took to his official Instagram handle to share the video. The video featuring Kabeer’s pictures to narrate the story of his contribution. “This three year old is sweeter than his sweet tooth. And he has turned out to be quite an entrepreneur as well as a philanthropist,” the text in the video read.

“He sold these cupcakes for charity to raise funds for Mumbai Police Foundation. Kabeer’s target was to raise Rs 10,000. But the entrepreneur exceeded expectations and handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Police commissioner Param Bir Singh with his parents Karishma and Keshav,” it further read.

Kabeer also presented a box full of desserts to Mumbai Police officials.