Alia Bhatt to host ‘Hope Gala’ in London, supporting Mumbai’s at-risk children

Alia Bhatt, the versatile actor known for her talent and compassion, is gearing up for an exciting event – her inaugural ‘Hope Gala’ in London. Set to take place on March 28 at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, this gala is not just about glitz and glamour; it’s about making a difference.

Partnering with the esteemed Mandarin Oriental hotel group, Alia aims to support Salaam Bombay, a charity close to her heart. Salaam Bombay focuses on empowering the most vulnerable children in Mumbai through various programs aimed at boosting their confidence and skills, ultimately encouraging them to stay in school. It’s a cause worth celebrating, and the Gala promises to be attended by prominent figures from both India and London’s business and philanthropic circles.

While Alia dedicates herself to making a positive impact, she’s also busy on the professional front. Recently wrapping up shooting for ‘Jigra’, a film where she stars alongside Vedang Raina, she took to Instagram to share the news. Sporting a fresh short hair look for her role, Alia exuded excitement about the project, set to hit cinemas on September 27, 2024.

Directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Karan Johar, ‘Jigra’ is a significant collaboration for Alia. The film promises an engaging narrative, exploring the bonds of love and loyalty between siblings. It’s a departure from her previous roles, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release.

But the journey doesn’t end there for Alia. She’s also ready to appear in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. While details about this project are still under wraps, it’s already generating buzz, promising to be a story of friendship akin to classics like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

Alia Bhatt’s commitment to her craft and causes continues to inspire, and her upcoming projects reflect her versatility as an actor. As fans eagerly await her next on-screen appearances, they can also look forward to supporting her philanthropic endeavors at the ‘Hope Gala’. It’s not just about entertainment; it’s about making a meaningful difference in the world.